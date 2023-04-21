Mixed Martial Arts-UFC's Pimblett facing lengthy injury layoff

April 21 (Reuters) - Britain's Paddy 'The Baddy' Pimblett said he will be lucky to fight this year due to an ankle injury he sustained in his UFC bout against Jared Gordon in December.

The 28-year-old, who has racked up four straight wins since joining the UFC, beat American Gordon by unanimous decision in the co-main event at UFC 282.

"I had to get surgery after my last fight. I hurt my foot in the first round, the first minute or two, threw a kick and hurt it. I felt it but cracked on and got through the fight," Pimblett told Sky Sports on Thursday.

"I couldn't get it looked at properly until I got back home. It was a lot worse than they thought.

"I had to get inner and outer ligament surgery, reconstruction. So it's big. I have already been on the crutches for six-and-a-half weeks, it could be another six weeks. I'll be lucky to fight this year."

(Reporting by Aadi Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

