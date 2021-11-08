Mixed Martial Arts-UFC fighter Benoit accepts 10-month doping ban

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Flyweight mixed martial artist Ryan Benoit has been banned for 10 months after testing positive for a sleep disorder drug, the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) said on Monday.

Benoit, who has a 10-8 win-loss record, tested positive for the banned substance modafinil at UFC Fight Night 194 on July 31 and his period of ineligibility began that day, said USADA.

The 32-year-old has accepted the sanction.

USADA said he was deemed eligible for "a reduction to the otherwise applicable two-year period of ineligibility" as the substance was used out-of-competition and because he offered "full and complete cooperation."

