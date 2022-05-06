US Markets

Mixed Martial Arts-Oliveira stripped of UFC lightweight title after weight miss

Philip O'Connor Reuters
Charles Oliveira has been stripped of the UFC lightweight title after missing weight ahead of his title fight with Justin Gaethje at UFC 274 in Phoenix on Saturday.

The 32-year-old Brazilian made repeated attempts to hit the 155-pound mark but came in half a pound over the lightweight limit, with the UFC subsequently announcing that the title would be vacated and that Oliveira would not be eligible to reclaim the title with a win on Saturday.

American Gaethje, who lost a previous lightweight title fight to Khabib Nurmagomedov in October 2020, made weight and will be crowned champion as he will be credited with a win over Oliveira.

