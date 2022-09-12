US Markets

Mixed Martial Arts-Former UFC fighter Theodorou dies at 34 due to cancer

Contributor
Manasi Pathak Reuters
Published

Former UFC fighter Elias Theodorou died at the age of 34, with media reporting the Canadian had been battling stage 4 liver cancer.

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Former UFC fighter Elias Theodorou died at the age of 34, with media reporting the Canadian had been battling stage 4 liver cancer.

Theodorou, who died on Sunday, fought in 22 bouts in mixed martial arts, including 11 (8-3 record) in the UFC in the middleweight division.

He made his professional debut in 2011 and earned a UFC contract by winning The Ultimate Fighter in 2014.

His last professional bout was a win over Bryan Baker in December 2021 in Colorado.

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru Editing by Christian Radnedge)

((Manasi.Pathak@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular