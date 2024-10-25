Mixed Half-Year Results for Bourrelier Group

Bourrelier Group SA (FR:ALBOU) has released an update.

Bourrelier Group’s half-year results for 2024 reveal mixed performance across its sectors. While the Distribution division saw a slight increase in turnover despite weather challenges, the Industry and Hospitality sectors faced declines. Meanwhile, the company’s Investment sector experienced growth, and ongoing arbitration with Intergamma presents uncertainties for their franchise operations.

