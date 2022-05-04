Mixed earnings, Fed nerves weigh on European shares

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

May 4 (Reuters) - European stocks were muted on Wednesday, weighed down by mixed earnings updates and nerves ahead of a policy decision from the U.S. Federal Reserve, which is expected to announce its biggest interest rate hike since 2000 to curb inflation.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX was flat, as of 0713 GMT, but most regional indexes lingered in the positive territory.

Volkswagen VOWG_p.DE, Europe's top carmaker, rose 2.3% as the company stuck to its annual outlook after its global production network helped offset supply chain disruptions.

Pandora PNDORA.CO slipped 1.3% after the Danish jewellery maker flagged increased uncertainty around its full-year earnings forecast.

Shares of Norway's Equinor EQNR.OL slipped 1.5%, even as the company reported a record quarterly pretax profit after the Ukraine conflict triggered an energy supply crunch that sent natural gas prices soaring to all-time highs.

The European Union countries will stop importing Russian oil and refined products, the head of the bloc's executive European Commission said, in proposing a sixth round of sanctions against Moscow for waging a war on Ukraine.

Swedish builder Skanska SKAb.ST fell 5.3% after it posted a drop in first-quarter profit and braced for potential project cancellations in its Eastern European markets as an indirect effect of the war in Ukraine.

