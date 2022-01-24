US Markets
Mixed COVID vaccine schedules offer stronger boost after Sinovac regimen - study

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Giving COVID-19 vaccines from either AstraZeneca-Oxford, Pfizer-BioNTech or Johnson & Johnson as a booster after two doses of the COVID-19 inactivated-virus vaccine from Sinovac, leads to significantly higher antibodies, a study has found.

The best response was seen when an RNA vaccine was given as a booster after the standard schedule of Sinovac's CoronaVac, researchers from Oxford University said on Monday, adding that the responses were seen against the Delta and Omicron coronavirus variants too.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

