Mixed Cotton Market at Midday

The nearby cotton futures are fading with 9 to 10 point losses so far, though new crop futures are 5 to 37 points stronger. Dec is now at a 178 point discount to the March ’24 contract.

The Cotlook A Index weakened by 75 points to 89.45 for 12/19. The AWP for the week was raised 204 points to 65.67 cents and is in effect through Thursday.

Mar 24 Cotton is at 79.37, down 9 points,

May 24 Cotton is at 80.18, down 9 points,

Jul 24 Cotton is at 80.68, down 11 points

