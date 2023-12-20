News & Insights

Mixed Cotton Market at Midday

December 20, 2023 — 02:36 pm EST

Written by Alan Brugler for Barchart ->

The nearby cotton futures are fading with 9 to 10 point losses so far, though new crop futures are 5 to 37 points stronger. Dec is now at a 178 point discount to the March ’24 contract. 

The Cotlook A Index weakened by 75 points to 89.45 for 12/19. The AWP for the week was raised 204 points to 65.67 cents and is in effect through Thursday. 

 

Mar 24 Cotton  is at 79.37, down 9 points,

May 24 Cotton  is at 80.18, down 9 points,

Jul 24 Cotton  is at 80.68, down 11 points

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

