Mixed Corn Market into Day Session

October 20, 2023 — 08:27 am EDT

Written by Alan Brugler for Barchart

Corn prices are fractionally mixed into the day trade, with Dec going into Friday at a 12 ¼ cent gain for the week. Dec corn futures turned higher in the afternoon and finished Thursday at the high, back above the $5 mark for the first time since 8/21 (first close >$5 since 8/02). The board settled 6 ¾ to 13 cents in the black across the front month contracts. There was huge net new buying and commercial hedging on the Thursday rally, with preliminary open interest jumping 47,246 contracts. 

The weekly USDA data showed 881k MT of corn was booked during the week that ended 10/12. That was a 3-wk low, but was within estimates and well above the 200k MT sold during the same week last year. USDA listed Mexico as the top buyer, and as the top destination for the week’s export. Accumulated shipments were at 4 MMT (157 mbu) for the season. 

China is getting over their aversion to GMO corn, having now approved at least 37 varieties and run trial plots in 5 provinces. If they begin to plant them on a wide scale, national average yields would be expected to jump sharply and imports decline. 

Dec 23 Corn  closed at $5.05, up 13 cents, currently up 3/4 cents

Nearby Cash   was $4.75 3/8, up 13 3/8 cents,

Mar 24 Corn  closed at $5.17, up 10 1/2 cents, currently down 1/4 cent

May 24 Corn  closed at $5.24, up 9 1/2 cents, currently UNCH

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data.
