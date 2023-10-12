Mixed Close in Cotton After Yield Cut

The front month cotton futures market finished the day mixed with a 13 point loss in Dec, and 6 point gains in the May ’24 contract. Dec printed a 156 point range on the day. Carry to March is now 1.74 cents on the board. USDA’s cash average price for cotton was left at 80 cents/lb in the monthly update.

Daily classings data had 59,647 bales of upland cotton classed, with no update for pima.

USDA’s monthly WASDE and Crop Production reports had a 19 lb/acre reduction to yield – notably with a +207,000 in KS and a –131,000 in MO, TX was –54. That left the production number at 12.82 million bales, 310k smaller for the month. Exports were lowered by 100k bales to 12.2 million. On net stocks tightened 200k bales to 2.8 million.

The Cotlook A Index was 95.85 cents/lb on 10/11, down by 140 points. USDA lowered the AWP for cotton by 130 points to 71.06. ICE Certified Stocks were 43,571 bales on 10/11.

Dec 23 Cotton closed at 84.92, down 13 points,

Mar 24 Cotton closed at 86.66, down 3 points,

May 24 Cotton closed at 87.63, up 6 points

