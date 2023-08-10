Mixed Close for Thursday Wheat Futures

The wheat trade ended the day mixed and off the session highs. CBT futures were up by 9 cents at the high for the day, but closed fractionally lower to 2 3/4 cents higher. KC wheat futures ended the day up by 3 3/4 to 5 1/2 cents, but ~5 cents under the daily highs. MGE prices were in the red at the close, with losses of 2 to 4 1/2 cents.

USDA’s Export Sales report showed 567,574 MT (20.9 mbu) of wheat was booked during the week that ended 8/3. That was larger than pre-report estimates and a MY high. Shipments were 351k MT (12.9 mbu) for a season total of 2.935 MMT (107.8 mbu). USDA had the bulk of business as HRS and white, and listed Philippines and Japan as the top buyers.

The European Commission reported wheat shipments at 2.92 MMT MYTD through 8/6. That trails the 3.48 MMT from last year’s pace.

Sep 23 CBOT Wheat closed at $6.37 3/4, up 2 3/4 cents,

Dec 23 CBOT Wheat closed at $6.63 3/4, up 2 cents,

Cash SRW Wheat was $5.70 3/8, up 2 3/4 cents,

Sep 23 KCBT Wheat closed at $7.67, up 5 1/2 cents,

Cash HRW Wheat was $7.05 3/8, up 5 3/8 cents,

Sep 23 MGEX Wheat closed at $8.17, down 2 3/4 cents,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

