Mixed Close for Thursday Soy Market

The soybean futures were 3 3/4 to 5 1/2 cents stronger on Thursday. November saw sell pressure in the afternoon to close off the session high by 12 cents. Soymeal prices also backed off into the close, but held onto $3.20 to $6 gains for the day. Soybean Oil futures were 62 to 63 points weaker on the day.

The 7-day QPF update from NOAA shows a band of precip across South Dakota from MT through MI with totals of over 4”. Most of N. IA and N. IL will also see rainfall over the next week.

The weekly Export Sales report showed old crop bookings were 90,595 MT for the week that ended 7/27. That was at the low end of the expected range. New crop purchases were 2.6 MMT for the week, but included 1.67 MMT of previously announced sales. The range of estimates was from 1.6-2 MMT. The forward book now sits at 8.09 MMT, but is still 51% of last year’s pace and is the lowest since this time 2020 (3rd lightest volume in the past decade).

FAS reported soymeal sales for the week were 347k MT, split 164k and 183k for old and new crop delivery respectively. Soymeal exports were 216k MT for the week that ended 7/27 leaving the total shipment at 10.44 MMT or 5% ahead of last year’s pace. The soy oil export business was 4,455 MT for the week, split 2.2k for each 22/23 and 23/24 delivery. USDA mentioned Canada and Mexico as the exclusive buyers and Mexico as the top destination for the 10.7k MT shipped during the week.

Aug 23 Soybeans closed at $14.28 3/4, down 1 cent,

Nearby Cash was $13.31 3/4, up 2 1/2 cents,

Sep 23 Soybeans closed at $13.82, up 5 1/2 cents,

Nov 23 Soybeans closed at $13.25 1/4, up 4 cents,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.