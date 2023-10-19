Mixed Close for Midweek Hog Market

Dec and Feb futures were firmer on Wednesday after setting new LoC lows, while the other contracts were 5 to 25c weaker. The National Average Base Hog price for Wednesday afternoon was 46 cents higher to $73.75. The CME Lean Hog Index dropped 51c to $81.60 on 10/13.

Pork cutout futures also finished the week mixed with stronger prices in the Dec and Feb contracts but 32 to 22 cent losses in the back months. USDA’s National Pork Carcass Cutout Value dropped by $1.60 in the PM update to $87.95. USDA estimates the week’s FI hog slaughter at 1.446m head through Wednesday. That is 11k head lighter than last week and is 10k head below the same week last year.

Dec 23 Hogs closed at $68.025, up $0.475,

Feb 24 Hogs closed at $72.300, up $0.250

Dec 23 Pork Cutout closed at $77.650, up $0.325,

