Mixed Close for Friday Wheat Market

The front month wheat futures were well off their highs at the close on Friday, after fading back from the initial Black Sea related gains. Chicago prices were 20 cents off their highs going home on the day, but held on to 2 1/4 to 6 cent gains for the close. KC HRW futures ended the session 9 to 15 cents lower. The Sep HRW contract saw a 33 cent range on Friday and closed at the low for the day completing the week at a net $1.03 3/4 loss. Minneapolis futures were also red at the close by 2 3/4 to 11 1/4 cents as Sep ended 73 3/4 cents weaker for the week.

The weekly CFTC data showed managed money added 13.6k new shorts for SRW through the week that ended 8/1. That left their net short at 50,428 contracts. In HRW, the group was 5,912 contracts less net long to 17,233 contracts. The report had spring wheat spec traders at a 7,592 contract net long as of 8/1 – 1,374 contracts weaker for the week.

Wheat prices spiked overnight after a Russian naval vessel was attacked near the major Russian export port of Novorossiysk, resulting in a temporary halt to some export operations.

Sep 23 CBOT Wheat closed at $6.33, up 6 cents,

Dec 23 CBOT Wheat closed at $6.60 1/4, up 5 1/4 cents,

Cash SRW Wheat was $5.64 3/8, up 6 cents,

Sep 23 KCBT Wheat closed at $7.52 1/2, down 15 cents,

Cash HRW Wheat was $6.92 3/8, down 15 cents,

Sep 23 MGEX Wheat closed at $8.22 1/4, down 11 1/4 cents,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.