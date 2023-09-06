News & Insights

Mixed Close for Cattle Market

September 06, 2023

Written by Alan Brugler for Barchart

Live cattle futures ended Monday with 7 to 15 cent gains in the deferred contracts, and 2 to 20 cents lower in the nearbys. Feeder cattle futures ended the session 17 to 47 cents lower, save for the 27 cent gain in the Jan contract. Friday cash sales finished last week mostly $178-179 in the South and mostly $182 in the North. The 9/04 CME Feeder Cattle Index was $247.81 after a 93 cent drop.  

USDA’s Wholesale Boxed Beef report had mixed quotes in the PM report. Choice boxes were up by 99 cents to $315.48, while Select fell by 75 cents to $289.54. USDA’s estimate for the week’s FI cattle slaughter was 131k head with 3k for Monday. That matches the same week last year reflecting the holiday. 

 

Oct 23 Cattle  closed at $179.950, down $0.200,

Dec 23 Cattle  closed at $184.150, down $0.025,

Feb 24 Cattle  closed at $188.475, up $0.150,

Sep 23 Feeder Cattle  closed at $251.375, down $0.475

Oct 23 Feeder Cattle  closed at $254.300, down $0.350

