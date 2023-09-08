Mixed Close for Cattle Futures

Fat cattle settled red in the ’23 contracts, but 30 to 60 cents higher in the other nearbys. For the week, October ended with a $3.07 gain. The week’s USDA confirmed cash trade established near $180 for the South, +$1-$2, and stayed near $290 in the beef for the North. Feeders were mostly higher, though Sep faded on Friday with a 22 cent loss. That completed the week at a net $3.50 gain and settled just 60c under the new ATH. The 9/07 CME Feeder Cattle Index faded back 12 cents to $249.21.

Commitment of Traders data from the CFTC had managed money funds on a 93,546 contract net long as of the 9/5 close. That was a 478 contract reduction with slightly more net new selling than net new buying for the week. The spec traders were also net new sellers in feeder cattle, dropping their net long by 1.7k contracts to 13.5k.

Weekly FAS data had beef sales at 11,949 MT for the week that ended 8/31. That was a dip from the 5-wk high LW but was near the same week last year. Exports were reported at 14,601 MT for the week, bringing the season’s total to 556,528 MT.

Friday’s Wholesale Boxed Beef report put Choice boxes at $312.90, up by $1.24, and Select boxes at $286.05, down by 12c. The rib primals were shown at $524.56 and $429.84 cwt. respectively. USDA estimated the week’s FI cattle slaughter at 559k head through Saturday. That is below last week as the increased Saturday still undershot the Monday holiday volumes, and compares to 606k head from the same week last year which also saw a large Sat kill.

Oct 23 Cattle closed at $183.225, down $0.425,

Dec 23 Cattle closed at $187.425, down $0.075,

Feb 24 Cattle closed at $191.700, up $0.300,

Sep 23 Feeder Cattle closed at $255.350, down $0.225

Oct 23 Feeder Cattle closed at $259.150, up $0.275

