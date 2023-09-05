Mixed Cattle Market through Tuesday

Midday cattle futures are trading higher with 17 to 30 cent gains so far. The Feeders are mostly red at midday with Sep down by 77 cents. Friday cash sales rounded out the week mostly $178-179 in the South and mostly $182 in the North. The 8/29 CME Feeder Cattle Index was 3 cents stronger to $249.15.

USDA saw Wholesale Boxed Beef prices $3.42 higher in Choice and $1.92 higher in Select on Tuesday morning. USDA estimates the week’s FI cattle slaughter at 629k head through Saturday. That compares to 626k last week and 642k during the same week last year. YTD slaughter trails last year’s pace by 4.1%.

Oct 23 Cattle are at $180.600, up $0.450,

Dec 23 Cattle are at $184.800, up $0.625,

Feb 24 Cattle are at $189.000, up $0.675,

Cash Cattle Index was $179.000, from $179.00 last week

Sep 23 Feeder Cattle are at $251.650, down $0.200

Oct 23 Feeder Cattle are at $254.925, up $0.275

