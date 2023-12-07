News & Insights

Stocks

Mixed Cattle Market through Thursday Midday

December 07, 2023 — 01:23 pm EST

Written by Alan Brugler for Barchart ->

Fat cattle are trading mixed but mostly red so far, with losses capped at 27 cents and gains of less than a nickel. Feeders are also mixed, but are mostly higher for Thursday. The cash market traded $171, which was $3-$4 weaker than last week. The 12/05 CME Feeder Cattle Index was $224.23, another 45 cent increase. 

FAS reported weekly beef bookings were only 154 MT, a MY low. Japan and Mexico had only booked 1k MT each, while South Korea canceled 4.4k MT. Total beef commitments were marked at 825.4k MT as of 11/30. 

Census data showed US October beef exports of 241.5 million lbs. That is above the 231.5 million lb export for September, but is down 20% from the same month last year. The year to date total was shown at 2.556 billion lbs, compared to 3 billion last year. 

The AM Boxed Beef report put Choice at $288.62 after a $1.94 drop and Select at $260.34 after a 44 cent increase. The federally inspected cattle slaughter for the week reached 376k head through Wednesday. That is a 3k head increase from the week prior, but is down 2k head from the same week last year.

Dec 23 Cattle  are at $163.400, down $0.050,

Feb 24 Cattle  are at $163.075, down $0.475,

April 24 Cattle  are at $166.325, down $0.350,

Cash Cattle Index was $170.620, from $175.00 last week

Jan 24 Feeder Cattle  are at $210.950, up $0.800

Mar 24 Feeder Cattle  are at $211.800, up $0.050

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.