Mixed Cattle Market through Thursday Midday

Fat cattle are trading mixed but mostly red so far, with losses capped at 27 cents and gains of less than a nickel. Feeders are also mixed, but are mostly higher for Thursday. The cash market traded $171, which was $3-$4 weaker than last week. The 12/05 CME Feeder Cattle Index was $224.23, another 45 cent increase.

FAS reported weekly beef bookings were only 154 MT, a MY low. Japan and Mexico had only booked 1k MT each, while South Korea canceled 4.4k MT. Total beef commitments were marked at 825.4k MT as of 11/30.

Census data showed US October beef exports of 241.5 million lbs. That is above the 231.5 million lb export for September, but is down 20% from the same month last year. The year to date total was shown at 2.556 billion lbs, compared to 3 billion last year.

The AM Boxed Beef report put Choice at $288.62 after a $1.94 drop and Select at $260.34 after a 44 cent increase. The federally inspected cattle slaughter for the week reached 376k head through Wednesday. That is a 3k head increase from the week prior, but is down 2k head from the same week last year.

Dec 23 Cattle are at $163.400, down $0.050,

Feb 24 Cattle are at $163.075, down $0.475,

April 24 Cattle are at $166.325, down $0.350,

Cash Cattle Index was $170.620, from $175.00 last week

Jan 24 Feeder Cattle are at $210.950, up $0.800

Mar 24 Feeder Cattle are at $211.800, up $0.050

