Mixed Cattle Market through Monday

Midday fat cattle futures are mixed within 10 cents of UNCH through the 2024 contracts. The 2023 Oct and Dec futures are down by 45 and 32 cents in the red. Midday feeders are trading $0.22 to $1.10 weaker so far. USDA had last week’s cash trade from $185-$186 in the North and mostly $183 for the South. The CME Feeder Cattle Index from was 87 cents weaker on 9/21 to $253.22.

The monthly CoF report showed 11.094m head of cattle in 1,000+hd feedlots on 9/1. That was a 2.18% drop from Sep ’22, near the 2.3% drop traders expected. NASS had August placements at 2.003m head, which was 5.1% lower yr/yr compared to the 6.7% expected drop. Marketings were down 6% to 1.884m head. Survey respondents were looking for a 5.3% drop on average.

USDA’s Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were mixed in the AM update. Choice was shown $1.93 lower and Select was $1.19 stronger. The week’s federally inspected cattle slaughter was estimated at 625k head through Saturday. That is down from 632k LW and 671k from the same week last year. The YTD slaughter reached 23.627 million head, still down 4.3% yr/yr.

Oct 23 Cattle are at $186.850, down $0.225,

Dec 23 Cattle are at $191.200, down $0.150,

Feb 24 Cattle are at $195.875, up $0.325,

Cash Cattle Index was $183.000, from $182.48 last week

Sep 23 Feeder Cattle are at $253.650, down $0.450

Oct 23 Feeder Cattle are at $258.150, down $1.000

