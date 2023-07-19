Mixed Cattle Market on Weaker Feeder Cattle

Cattle futures rallied by triple digits. That was a new high close for August, though futures stayed under their LoC high set yesterday. The feeder cattle market fell $0.95 to $1.42 on the higher feed costs. Cash trade has been limited on Monday and Tuesday. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was $238.45 after a 72 cent increase for 7/17.

USDA reported Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were mixed on Tuesday, with a $2.10 drop in Choice and an 87 cent increase for Select. USDA estimated FI cattle slaughter at 127k head for Tuesday, that set the week’s running total at 247k head. Last week’s pace was 250,000 while the same week last year was also 247k.

Aug 23 Cattle closed at $181.275, up $1.150,

Oct 23 Cattle closed at $183.550, up $1.300,

Dec 23 Cattle closed at $187.000, up $1.150,

Aug 23 Feeder Cattle closed at $248.000, down $1.250

Sep 23 Feeder Cattle closed at $250.000, down $1.425

Oct 23 Feeder Cattle closed at $251.075, down $1.275

