News & Insights

Stocks

Mixed Cattle Market on Friday

December 15, 2023 — 02:37 pm EST

Written by Alan Brugler for Barchart ->

Live cattle futures are trading lower to feeder strength for Friday. Losses in the fats are limited to 35 cents across the front months, likewise the feeder gains are held under 32 cents so far. USDA confirmed some light cash activity near $167-$168 on Thursday. The CME Feeder Cattle Index weakened another $2.32 weaker to $216.05 for 12/11. 

Morning Boxed Beef prices were shown 24 cents weaker to $292.08 for Choice but $3.27 higher to $261.53 for Select. USDA’s FI cattle slaughter for the week was 505k head through Thursday, compared to 502k head last week and 485k during the same week last year.  

Dec 23 Cattle  are at $167.375, down $0.125,

Feb 24 Cattle  are at $167.975, up $0.050,

April 24 Cattle  are at $171.525, down $0.050,

Cash Cattle Index was $170.740, from $170.74 last week

Jan 24 Feeder Cattle  are at $219.725, up $0.375

Mar 24 Feeder Cattle  are at $220.775, up $0.650

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.