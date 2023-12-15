Mixed Cattle Market on Friday

Live cattle futures are trading lower to feeder strength for Friday. Losses in the fats are limited to 35 cents across the front months, likewise the feeder gains are held under 32 cents so far. USDA confirmed some light cash activity near $167-$168 on Thursday. The CME Feeder Cattle Index weakened another $2.32 weaker to $216.05 for 12/11.

Morning Boxed Beef prices were shown 24 cents weaker to $292.08 for Choice but $3.27 higher to $261.53 for Select. USDA’s FI cattle slaughter for the week was 505k head through Thursday, compared to 502k head last week and 485k during the same week last year.

Dec 23 Cattle are at $167.375, down $0.125,

Feb 24 Cattle are at $167.975, up $0.050,

April 24 Cattle are at $171.525, down $0.050,

Cash Cattle Index was $170.740, from $170.74 last week

Jan 24 Feeder Cattle are at $219.725, up $0.375

Mar 24 Feeder Cattle are at $220.775, up $0.650

