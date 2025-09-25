Mixed Catalysts Drive After-Hours Moves In MRM, LEXX, SHOT, AQST, And OVID

(RTTNews) - Several small-cap names posted sharp gains in Thursday's after-hours session, driven by fresh corporate updates, clinical developments, and strategic pivots. Below are five stocks that stood out for their notable post-close moves and underlying catalysts.

Shares of MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. (MRM) surged dramatically in after-hours trading on Thursday, climbing 282.8% to $5.55 as of 11:41 PM EDT. The sharp spike followed news that the company will double the installation of its biometric authentication device "Orb" to 200 stores, in collaboration with "World," a venture co-founded by Sam Altman and Alex Blania. The announcement appears to have triggered a wave of speculative momentum, given the association with next-generation identity technology and broader AI-linked narratives.

During the regular session, MRM closed at $1.45, marking a 7.05% decline on the day with volume reaching over 31.5 million shares, well above its average. The session's range spanned from $1.45 to $1.62, reflecting modest intraday volatility before the after-hours breakout. The stock had previously touched a 52-week low of $0.34 and a high of $5.30, underscoring the scale of its overnight move relative to historical levels.

Shares of Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (LEXX) soared 45.75% in after-hours trading on Thursday, reaching $2.23 as of 11:08 PM EDT. The sharp move followed renewed attention on the company's patented drug delivery platform, DehydraTECH, which has shown potential to enhance the delivery of GLP-1 drugs such as semaglutide. A recent update highlighted that DehydraTECH supports higher levels of semaglutide in the brain, a development that may have implications for future applications in weight loss and metabolic disorders. The surge appears to reflect heightened speculative interest around GLP-1 technologies, which remain a focal point in biotech innovation.

During the regular session, LEXX closed at $1.53, up 7.75% on volume of over 7.5 million shares, well above its average daily turnover. The stock traded between $1.37 and $1.55, marking a steady climb throughout the day before accelerating post-close. LEXX has a 52-week range of $0.775 to $3.392, and Thursday's close places it near the midpoint of that band.

Shares of Safety Shot, Inc. (SHOT) jumped 12% in after-hours trading on Thursday, rising to $0.28 as of 11:21 PM EDT. The move followed news that the company partnered with Monarq Asset Management to actively manage its BONK Holdings Treasury. This update builds on Safety Shot's recent strategic shift toward digital assets, including its earlier $25 million commitment to Solana-based meme token BONK. The renewed momentum appears tied to broader interest in tokenized treasury strategies and the company's evolving corporate direction.

During the regular session, SHOT closed at $0.25, down 9.06% on volume of over 15.4 million shares, more than double its average. The stock traded between $0.2468 and $0.2790, marking a volatile day before reversing course post-close. SHOT's 52-week range spans from $0.23 to $1.35, and Thursday's after-hours price places it near the lower end of that band.

Shares of Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (AQST) rose 11.41% in after-hours trading on Thursday, reaching $5.86 as of 10:59 PM EDT. The move followed continued momentum from recent regulatory developments surrounding Anaphylm, the company's oral epinephrine candidate. Earlier this month, the FDA confirmed it would not require an advisory committee meeting to review the New Drug Application (NDA), streamlining the path toward potential approval. This decision has drawn attention to Anaphylm's positioning as a needle-free alternative for emergency allergy treatment, a space with limited innovation.

During the regular session, AQST closed at $5.26, down 2.95% on volume of over 3.6 million shares, nearly double its average. The stock traded between $5.20 and $5.51, showing modest intraday volatility before reversing direction post-close. AQST's 52-week range spans from $2.12 to $6.00, and Thursday's after-hours price places it near the upper end of that band.

Shares of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (OVID) rose 4.26% in after-hours trading on Thursday, reaching $1.47 as of 11:22 PM EDT. The move came after the stock touched its 52-week high during the regular session, prompting renewed attention on its pipeline of neurological candidates. Ovid's recent clinical progress, particularly with OV329 and OV350, both in Phase 1 trials for drug-resistant epilepsies, has kept the company in focus among those tracking early-stage biotech developments.

During the regular session, OVID closed at $1.41, up 0.71% on volume of over 2.4 million shares, slightly above its average. The stock traded between $1.3450 and $1.4600, showing steady upward momentum throughout the day. With a 52-week range of $0.2430 to $1.47, Thursday's close places the stock at the top end of its recent performance band.

