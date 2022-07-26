MiX Telematics Still On The Decline

(RTTNews) - MiX Telematics Ltd. (MIXT) shares are losing more than 5 percent on Tuesday morning trade continuing a downtrend since Friday. There were no corporate announcements on the day to influence the stock movements.

Currently, shares are at $7.35, down 5.16 percent from the previous close of $7.75 on a volume of 271,400. The shares have traded in a range of $6.75-$14.75 on average volume of 31,095 for the last 52 week period.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.