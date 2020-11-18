MiX Telematics Limited (MIXT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 19, 2020

MiX Telematics Limited (MIXT) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 19, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.046 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 03, 2020. Shareholders who purchased MIXT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 4.55% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $9.89, the dividend yield is 1.86%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MIXT was $9.89, representing a -33.71% decrease from the 52 week high of $14.92 and a 48.95% increase over the 52 week low of $6.64.

MIXT is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) and Salesforce.com Inc (CRM). MIXT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.37. Zacks Investment Research reports MIXT's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -65.22%, compared to an industry average of 9.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MIXT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.