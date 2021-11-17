MiX Telematics Limited (MIXT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 18, 2021

MiX Telematics Limited (MIXT) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 18, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.049 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 02, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MIXT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $12.24, the dividend yield is 1.6%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MIXT was $12.24, representing a -27.1% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.79 and a 30.07% increase over the 52 week low of $9.41.

MIXT is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) and Adobe Inc. (ADBE). MIXT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.57. Zacks Investment Research reports MIXT's forecasted earnings growth in 2022 as -17.92%, compared to an industry average of -.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the mixt Dividend History page.

