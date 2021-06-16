MiX Telematics Limited (MIXT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 17, 2021

MiX Telematics Limited (MIXT) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 17, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.056 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MIXT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 9.8% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $14.66, the dividend yield is 1.53%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MIXT was $14.66, representing a -12% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.66 and a 86.99% increase over the 52 week low of $7.84.

MIXT is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) and Adobe Inc. (ADBE). MIXT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.61. Zacks Investment Research reports MIXT's forecasted earnings growth in 2022 as -12.26%, compared to an industry average of 2.5%.

