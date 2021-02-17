MiX Telematics Limited (MIXT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 18, 2021

MiX Telematics Limited (MIXT) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 18, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 04, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MIXT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 2.04% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of MIXT was $14.73, representing a -1.8% decrease from the 52 week high of $15 and a 121.84% increase over the 52 week low of $6.64.

MIXT is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) and Adobe Inc. (ADBE). MIXT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.38. Zacks Investment Research reports MIXT's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -40.58%, compared to an industry average of 5.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MIXT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.