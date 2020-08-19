MiX Telematics Limited (MIXT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 20, 2020

MiX Telematics Limited (MIXT) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 20, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.044 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 03, 2020. Shareholders who purchased MIXT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $9.71, the dividend yield is 1.81%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MIXT was $9.71, representing a -34.92% decrease from the 52 week high of $14.92 and a 46.23% increase over the 52 week low of $6.64.

MIXT is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) and Adobe Inc. (ADBE). MIXT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.35. Zacks Investment Research reports MIXT's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -73.19%, compared to an industry average of 7.8%.

