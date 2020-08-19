Dividends
MIXT

MiX Telematics Limited (MIXT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 20, 2020

Contributor
Nasdaq.com
Published

MiX Telematics Limited (MIXT) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 20, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.044 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 03, 2020. Shareholders who purchased MIXT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $9.71, the dividend yield is 1.81%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MIXT was $9.71, representing a -34.92% decrease from the 52 week high of $14.92 and a 46.23% increase over the 52 week low of $6.64.

MIXT is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) and Adobe Inc. (ADBE). MIXT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.35. Zacks Investment Research reports MIXT's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -73.19%, compared to an industry average of 7.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MIXT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MIXT

Explore Dividends

Explore

Most Popular