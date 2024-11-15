News & Insights

Stocks

Mitsuuroko Group Reports Sales Growth amid Profit Declines

November 15, 2024 — 01:22 am EST

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Mitsuuroko Group Holdings Co., Ltd. (JP:8131) has released an update.

Mitsuuroko Group Holdings Co., Ltd. reported a 9.6% increase in net sales for the first half of 2024, reaching ¥154,915 million, despite a significant decline in profits compared to the previous year. The company’s profit attributable to owners of the parent dropped by 66.9%, with basic earnings per share decreasing from ¥91.15 to ¥30.55. Mitsuuroko projects a fiscal year-end net sales increase of 13.2% to ¥350,000 million, although operating and ordinary profits are expected to see substantial declines.

For further insights into JP:8131 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.