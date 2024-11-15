Mitsuuroko Group Reports Sales Growth amid Profit Declines

Mitsuuroko Group Holdings Co., Ltd. (JP:8131) has released an update.

Mitsuuroko Group Holdings Co., Ltd. reported a 9.6% increase in net sales for the first half of 2024, reaching ¥154,915 million, despite a significant decline in profits compared to the previous year. The company’s profit attributable to owners of the parent dropped by 66.9%, with basic earnings per share decreasing from ¥91.15 to ¥30.55. Mitsuuroko projects a fiscal year-end net sales increase of 13.2% to ¥350,000 million, although operating and ordinary profits are expected to see substantial declines.

