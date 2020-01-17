Mitsui To Sell Its Interest In Power Generation Project In New York

(RTTNews) - Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (MITSF.PK, MITSY.PK) has agreed on the sale of its entire economic interest in the Astoria I power generation project in New York City. The project is an independent power business that operates a gas-fired combined cycle power station that supplies power on a merchant basis to New York City.

The company stated that the asset divestment was conducted as a part of the strategic asset recycling, and the transaction does not have any significant impact on consolidated financial results for the year ending March 2020.

