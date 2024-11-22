News & Insights

MITSUI-SOKO Reports Revenue Growth Amid Profit Decline

November 22, 2024 — 05:22 am EST

MITSUI-SOKO HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. (JP:9302) has released an update.

MITSUI-SOKO HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. reported a 5.2% increase in operating revenue to ¥138,672 million for the six months ending September 30, 2024, despite a decline in profits compared to the previous year. The company has also announced a dividend of ¥73.00 per share for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, maintaining its commitment to providing shareholder returns.

