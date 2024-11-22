MITSUI-SOKO Reports Revenue Growth Amid Profit Decline

MITSUI-SOKO HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. (JP:9302) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

MITSUI-SOKO HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. reported a 5.2% increase in operating revenue to ¥138,672 million for the six months ending September 30, 2024, despite a decline in profits compared to the previous year. The company has also announced a dividend of ¥73.00 per share for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, maintaining its commitment to providing shareholder returns.

For further insights into JP:9302 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.