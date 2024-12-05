News & Insights

Mitsui-Soko Focuses on Governance and Sustainability

December 05, 2024 — 01:53 am EST

MITSUI-SOKO HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. (JP:9302) has released an update.

MITSUI-SOKO HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. is committed to enhancing corporate value through strong corporate governance practices. The company prioritizes risk management, compliance, and stakeholder collaboration, while also focusing on sustainability and human capital development as key components of its strategic plan. By implementing comprehensive governance structures, Mitsui-Soko aims to maintain transparency and accountability in its operations.

