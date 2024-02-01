News & Insights

Mitsui records $92 mln more in provisions for sanctioned Arctic LNG 2 project

February 01, 2024 — 11:58 pm EST

Written by Yuka Obayashi for Reuters ->

TOKYO, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Japanese trading house Mitsui & Co 8031.T said on Friday it had recorded 13.6 billion yen ($92.90 million) as additional provisions on its investment in Russia's Arctic LNG 2 project sanctioned by the United States.

Announcing its third-quarter financial results, Mitsui said it was taking appropriate steps to protect its interests based on the shareholders' and other agreements.

For the nine-month period through Dec. 31, Mitsui reported a 13.6% drop in net profit to 726.4 billion yen, due to lower prices of fossil fuels and steel-making materials such as coking coal.

It lifted its full-year profit forecast through end-March to 950 billion yen from 940 billion yen, compared with the average estimate of 963.5 billion yen in a survey of nine analysts by LSEG.

The Arctic 2 liquefied natural gas (LNG) project is majority-owned and operated by Russia's Novatek NVTK.MM while a consortium of Mitsui & Co and Japan Organization for Metals and Energy Security (JOGMEC) hold a combined 10% stake.

Washington in November imposed sanctions on Arctic LNG 2 that followed separate measures related to the project in September, over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

($1 = 146.3900 yen)

