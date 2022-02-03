Mitsui plans to pay annual dividend of 120 yen/share in FY2022/23

Contributor
Yuka Obayashi Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Japanese trading house Mitsui & Co plans to pay an annual dividend of 120 yen ($1.10) per share in the next financial year to March 2023, after raising its per share dividend forecast for this year to 105 yen from 95 yen, Chief Financial Officer Takakazu Uchida said on Thursday.

TOKYO, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Japanese trading house Mitsui & Co 8031.T plans to pay an annual dividend of 120 yen ($1.10) per share in the next financial year to March 2023, after raising its per share dividend forecast for this year to 105 yen from 95 yen, Chief Financial Officer Takakazu Uchida said on Thursday.

The company lifted its full-year net profit forecast for the current year to March 31 to 840 billion yen ($7.3 billion) from 720 billion yen on surging commodity prices and higher gains from trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG) and chemical products.

Mitsui is considering participating in public auctions for offshore wind power projects in Japan, Uchida said.

($1 = 114.5100 yen)

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

((Yuka.Obayashi@thomsonreuters.com; +813-4520-1265;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters