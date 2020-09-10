Mitsui OSK to spend $9.4 mln on Mauritius clean-up after oil spill

TOKYO, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Mitsui OSK Lines Ltd 9104.T said on Friday it would spend about 1 billion yen ($9.42 million) to fund various measures for Mauritius, including the clean-up of the mangrove forest ecosystem and contribution to an environmental recovery fund.

A bulk carrier chartered by the Japanese shipping company ran aground on a reef in Mauritius in July, causing a marine ecological disaster around the Indian Ocean island.

($1 = 106.1500 yen)

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

