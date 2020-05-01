Mitsui may delay or cut spending in energy and resources investments

Japanese trading house Mitsui & Co is reviewing investment plans in the energy and resources segment and may delay or cut some spending as it faces slower demand amid the coronavirus pandemic, the company's chief executive said on Friday.

The company expects an impact from the COVID-19 crisis will reduce its profit by 200 billion yen ($1.87 billion)in the year to March 2021, Chief Executive Officer Tatsuo Yasunaga told an online earnings conference.

