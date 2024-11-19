Mitsui Matsushima Completes Strategic Share Buyback

Mitsui Matsushima Holdings Co., Ltd. (JP:1518) has released an update.

Mitsui Matsushima Holdings Co., Ltd. has successfully completed the acquisition of 570,000 of its own shares, totaling a cost of 2.62 billion yen, through market purchases on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. This strategic move, initially resolved by the Board of Directors in August 2024, underscores the company’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value.

