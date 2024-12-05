Mitsui Matsushima Completes Interest Sale in Australian Mine

Mitsui Matsushima Holdings Co., Ltd. (JP:1518) has released an update.

Mitsui Matsushima Holdings Co., Ltd. has finalized the sale of its 32.5% stake in the Liddell Coal Mine in Australia, a move expected to result in an extraordinary gain of approximately AUD 27 million. This transaction, completed through its subsidiary, relieves the company of associated rehabilitation obligations. The gain has been accounted for in the company’s earnings forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025.

