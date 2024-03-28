News & Insights

US Markets
ATLX

Mitsui in Atlas Lithium deal with offtake from Brazil mine

Credit: REUTERS/TORU HANAI

March 28, 2024 — 06:18 am EDT

Written by Yuka Obayashi and Kaori Kaneko for Reuters ->

By Yuka Obayashi and Kaori Kaneko

TOKYO, March 28 (Reuters) - Mitsui & Co 8031.T said on Thursday it will spend $30 million to take a 12% stake in U.S.-based Atlas Lithium ATLX.Oto venture into Brazil's lithium mines to tap demand for the battery mineral.

The deal by the Japanese trading house follows a similar one unveiled by rival Mitsubishi Corp8058.Tthis month to buy a stake in the PAK lithium project of Canadian miner Frontier Lithium FL.V.

Mitsui said it would subscribe to a $30 million third-party allocation of new shares by Atlas and gain the right to offtake lithium spodumene concentrate.

Atlas is developing the Neves project in Brazil's Lithium Valley in the state of Minas Gerais. It is one of the largest lithium tenement holders in Brazil.

The Neves project is expected to start production of spodumene concentrate in the fourth quarter of 2024, with annual production to reach 300,000 metric tons after an expansion in late 2025, enough to be used in about 1 million electric vehicles (EVs), Mitsui said.

Mitsui will offtake a total of 315,000 tons of concentrate in about 5 years.

"As Atlas owns more than 50 blocks in the valley, we see the upside potential," Akinobu Hashimoto, general manager of Mitsui's new metals & aluminium division, told reporters.

He highlighted the short period from investment to production initiation and the lower development costs compared to those in Australia as key attractive points.

The deal marks Mitsui's first investment in lithium and comes as part of its strategy to build battery material value chains encompassing development, production, and recycling.

Mitsui aims to expand its lithium portfolio by engaging in additional upstream and conversion projects, while also eyeing investments in other battery minerals such as nickel and manganese, Hashimoto said.

The deal is set for completion in April.

(Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; editing by Tom Hogue and Jason Neely)

((kaori.kaneko@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ATLX
FL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.