Mitsui High-Tec (TYO:6966) Price Target Increased by 7.14% to 11,730.00

The average one-year price target for Mitsui High-Tec (TYO:6966) has been revised to 11,730.00 / share. This is an increase of 7.14% from the prior estimate of 10,948.00 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 7,676.00 to a high of 14,700.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 19.33% from the latest reported closing price of 9,830.00 / share.

Mitsui High-Tec Maintains 0.73% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 0.73%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.15. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 11.00%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 59 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mitsui High-Tec. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 6966 is 0.04%, a decrease of 20.86%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.50% to 1,257K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 299K shares representing 0.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 301K shares, representing a decrease of 0.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6966 by 13.53% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 174K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 170K shares, representing an increase of 2.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6966 by 30.52% over the last quarter.

FUSIX - Strategic Advisers Fidelity International Fund holds 112K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 105K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 86K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 89K shares, representing a decrease of 3.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6966 by 14.74% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

