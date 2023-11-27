Mitsui High-Tec (TYO:6966) Price Target Decreased by 5.95% to 11,281.20

The average one-year price target for Mitsui High-Tec (TYO:6966) has been revised to 11,281.20 / share. This is an decrease of 5.95% from the prior estimate of 11,995.20 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 8,585.00 to a high of 14,700.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 55.32% from the latest reported closing price of 7,263.00 / share.

Mitsui High-Tec Maintains 0.94% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 0.94%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.17. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 10.33%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 56 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mitsui High-Tec. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 6.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 6966 is 0.03%, a decrease of 19.74%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.72% to 1,128K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 302K shares representing 0.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 299K shares, representing an increase of 0.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6966 by 11.30% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 180K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 174K shares, representing an increase of 3.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6966 by 6.71% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 111K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 105K shares, representing an increase of 4.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6966 by 17.93% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 83K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 86K shares, representing a decrease of 2.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6966 by 14.82% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 77K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 77K shares, representing a decrease of 0.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6966 by 14.10% over the last quarter.

