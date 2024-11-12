Mitsui Fudosan Reports Steady 2Q FY2024 Performance

Mitsui Fudosan Co ( (MTSFF) ) has released its Q2 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Mitsui Fudosan Co presented to its investors.

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd is a leading Japanese real estate developer and property management company, specializing in the development and management of office buildings, retail facilities, and residential properties, with a significant presence both domestically and internationally. In the latest earnings report for the second quarter of FY2024, Mitsui Fudosan reported a slight decline in revenue and profit compared to the previous year, largely due to the absence of one-time property sales and investment security gains that boosted last year’s results. Despite the downturn, the company maintained steady progress across its core segments, with notable performances in property management and facility operations segments, which showed increased revenue and operating income. The company completed its scheduled share repurchase program, which was a significant step in its shareholder return strategy. Looking ahead, Mitsui Fudosan remains positive, targeting record-high revenues and profits for the full fiscal year, driven by expected growth in its core business segments and strategic asset turnover plans under its long-term vision, ‘INNOVATION 2030’.

