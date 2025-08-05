Markets

Mitsui Fudosan Q1 Net Income Rises

August 05, 2025 — 03:35 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Mitsui Fudosan Co. reported first quarter net income to shareholders of 124.23 billion yen, up 91.1% from a year ago. Earnings per share was 44.80 yen compared to 23.19 yen. Revenue from operations was 802.32 billion yen, an increase of 27.3% from last year.

For the year ending March 31, 2026, the company continues to project: net income to shareholders of 260.00 billion yen, basic earnings per share of 93.78 yen, and revenue from operations of 2.70 trillion yen.

