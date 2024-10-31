Mitsui Fudosan Logistics Park Completes Strategic Merger

Mitsui Fudosan Logistics Park, Inc. (JP:3471) has released an update.

Mitsui Fudosan Logistics Park Inc. has successfully completed its merger with Advance Logistics Investment Corporation, strengthening its position with dual sponsorship from Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. and ITOCHU Group. This merger aims to boost unitholder value by enhancing property pipeline supply and leasing capabilities, leveraging the extensive networks of both sponsors.

