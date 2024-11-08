Mitsui Fudosan H1 Profit Declines - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Mitsui Fudosan (MTSFY.PK) reported that its first half profit to owners of parent declined to 88.3 billion yen from 129.2 billion yen, last year. The company said this largely reflects the absence of the gain on sales of investment securities posted as extraordinary income in the previous fiscal year. Operating income was 137.3 billion yen compared to 154.4 billion yen, prior year. Business income fell 6.4%, for the period. Revenues from operations was 1.16 trillion yen, down 0.2% from previous year.

The company said there is no change to the consolidated earnings forecast and dividend forecast announced at the beginning of the term.

