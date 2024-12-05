Mitsui Fudosan Embraces Sustainable Finance Strategy

Mitsui Fudosan Logistics Park, Inc. (JP:3471) has released an update.

Mitsui Fudosan Logistics Park Inc. has announced it will undertake new debt financing through sustainability-linked and green loans to enhance its asset management with a focus on ESG principles. The funding will be used to repay existing borrowings, strengthening the company’s commitment to sustainable finance. The move reflects a strategic effort to integrate environmental considerations into financial operations.

