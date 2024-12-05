News & Insights

Mitsui Fudosan Embraces Sustainable Finance Strategy

December 05, 2024 — 02:52 am EST

Mitsui Fudosan Logistics Park, Inc. (JP:3471) has released an update.

Mitsui Fudosan Logistics Park Inc. has announced it will undertake new debt financing through sustainability-linked and green loans to enhance its asset management with a focus on ESG principles. The funding will be used to repay existing borrowings, strengthening the company’s commitment to sustainable finance. The move reflects a strategic effort to integrate environmental considerations into financial operations.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

