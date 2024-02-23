Mitsui Fudosan Co., - Depositary Receipt () (MTSFY) Price Target Increased by 5.10% to 84.42

The average one-year price target for Mitsui Fudosan Co., - Depositary Receipt () (OTCPK:MTSFY) has been revised to 84.42 / share. This is an increase of 5.10% from the prior estimate of 80.33 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 80.01 to a high of 91.62 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 4.23% from the latest reported closing price of 80.99 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 10 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mitsui Fudosan Co., - Depositary Receipt (). This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MTSFY is 0.20%, an increase of 26.19%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.34% to 1,030K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MMIUX - MassMutual Select T. Rowe Price International Equity Fund Class I holds 354K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 354K shares, representing a decrease of 0.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTSFY by 18.30% over the last quarter.

JOHN HANCOCK INVESTMENT TRUST - John Hancock Diversified Real Assets Fund Class NAV holds 222K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 258K shares, representing a decrease of 16.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTSFY by 2.91% over the last quarter.

John Hancock Funds II - International Strategic Equity Allocation Fund Class NAV holds 130K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 125K shares, representing an increase of 4.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTSFY by 10.60% over the last quarter.

JAFVX - Strategic Equity Allocation Trust Series NAV holds 127K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 128K shares, representing a decrease of 0.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTSFY by 19.14% over the last quarter.

MMRFX - MassMutual Select T. Rowe Price Real Assets Fund Class I holds 93K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 74K shares, representing an increase of 21.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTSFY by 13.50% over the last quarter.

