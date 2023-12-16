Mitsui Fudosan Co. - ADR (MTSFY) Price Target Increased by 11.28% to 81.59

The average one-year price target for Mitsui Fudosan Co. - ADR (OTC:MTSFY) has been revised to 81.59 / share. This is an increase of 11.28% from the prior estimate of 73.31 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 73.81 to a high of 87.70 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 9.23% from the latest reported closing price of 74.69 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 40 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mitsui Fudosan Co. - ADR. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 4.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MTSFY is 0.46%, an increase of 8.24%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.63% to 6,236K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TCIEX - TIAA-CREF International Equity Index Fund Institutional Class holds 1,235K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,173K shares, representing an increase of 5.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTSFY by 2.99% over the last quarter.

JERAX - Janus Henderson Global Real Estate Fund holds 837K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 840K shares, representing a decrease of 0.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTSFY by 26.67% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 767K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 753K shares, representing an increase of 1.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTSFY by 18.96% over the last quarter.

NGREX - Northern Global Real Estate Index Fund holds 498K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 504K shares, representing a decrease of 1.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTSFY by 17.86% over the last quarter.

QCSCRX - Social Choice Account Class R1 holds 359K shares. No change in the last quarter.

