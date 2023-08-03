Mitsui Fudosan Co. - ADR (MTSFY) Price Target Decreased by 6.73% to 65.57

The average one-year price target for Mitsui Fudosan Co. - ADR (OTC:MTSFY) has been revised to 65.57 / share. This is an decrease of 6.73% from the prior estimate of 70.30 dated June 1, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 60.78 to a high of 72.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 5.73% from the latest reported closing price of 62.01 / share.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 41 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mitsui Fudosan Co. - ADR. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 8.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MTSFY is 0.45%, a decrease of 22.83%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 16.08% to 6,409K shares.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
TCIEX - TIAA-CREF International Equity Index Fund Institutional Class holds 1,173K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,142K shares, representing an increase of 2.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTSFY by 4.82% over the last quarter.
JERAX - Janus Henderson Global Real Estate Fund holds 986K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 868K shares, representing an increase of 11.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTSFY by 22.89% over the last quarter.
QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 860K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 942K shares, representing a decrease of 9.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTSFY by 10.55% over the last quarter.
NGREX - Northern Global Real Estate Index Fund holds 529K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 538K shares, representing a decrease of 1.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTSFY by 3.69% over the last quarter.
QCSCRX - Social Choice Account Class R1 holds 359K shares. No change in the last quarter.
