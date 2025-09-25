Mitsui Fudosan Agrees With Hilton; Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts To Open In Tokyo Nihonbashi

(RTTNews) - Mitsui Fudosan Residential, and Hilton have signed an agreement regarding rental residences that Mitsui Fudosan Residential is developing under the Nihonbashi 1-Chome Central District Category 1 Urban Redevelopment Project. The companies have decided on the name Waldorf Astoria Residences Tokyo Nihonbashi. The Residences will open in the Asia-Pacific region under Hilton's luxury brand, Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts. Tenant occupancy is scheduled to begin in the fall of 2027.

Hilton currently operates 9 Waldorf Astoria Residences in cities such as New York, Las Vegas, Chicago, and Dubai. This development marks the brand's first entry into the Asia-Pacific region.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.