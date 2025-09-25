Markets

Mitsui Fudosan Agrees With Hilton; Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts To Open In Tokyo Nihonbashi

September 25, 2025 — 02:35 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Mitsui Fudosan Residential, and Hilton have signed an agreement regarding rental residences that Mitsui Fudosan Residential is developing under the Nihonbashi 1-Chome Central District Category 1 Urban Redevelopment Project. The companies have decided on the name Waldorf Astoria Residences Tokyo Nihonbashi. The Residences will open in the Asia-Pacific region under Hilton's luxury brand, Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts. Tenant occupancy is scheduled to begin in the fall of 2027.

Hilton currently operates 9 Waldorf Astoria Residences in cities such as New York, Las Vegas, Chicago, and Dubai. This development marks the brand's first entry into the Asia-Pacific region.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

HLT
MTSFY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.